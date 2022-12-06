Indiscipline will not be tolerated: COMPOL

The Fiji Police Force has banned the use of alcohol and grog by its officers as the force ramps up its General Election and Festive operations.

Police Commissioner Brigadier, General Sitiveni Qiliho says they need officers to be focused on the prolonged period of operations.

“There is a liquor and yaqona ban in place due to the prolonged period of operations that we will go through. We will go through election, as we are starting now with pre-poll and the school holidays rolling as well and then post-election and the festive season operations so it is going to be a long period of operations for police officers.”

Qiliho says has also warned that indiscipline will not be tolerated.

“There is disciplinary processes of disobedience, the importance of that is for us to remain focused on this important event and when it culminates with school holidays and other activities.”

The Police Chief says they will also review their operations after the Election to give a break to the officers.