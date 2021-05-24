Indicators used to critically assess Fiji’s COVID situation

Fiji is at an acceptable level of the outbreak as COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in its severity compared to the initial start of the second wave of the pandemic in April.

This was revealed by the Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong, as positivity rate have been gradually decreasing on a daily basis.

Doctor James Fong says moving forward, the Ministry will be monitoring for COVID-19 transmission and disease and intervening when cases cross the beyond acceptable levels.

“Given that there is low cases, it doesn’t mean that the epidemic is over. We will be using the indicators of positivity rate, admissions, ICU admissions and deaths”

Dr Fong adds that they have switched their operation from mitigation phase to containment phase.