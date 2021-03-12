Home

News

Indian Government to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Fiji

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
March 18, 2021 10:31 am
Acting High Commissioner to Fiji, Sukanta Sahoo.

The Indian Government has pledged a significant number of the COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine.

This has been confirmed by Acting High Commissioner to Fiji, Sukanta Sahoo, this morning.

Sahoo says they are on the verge of finalizing paperwork with the relevant authorities before the green light is given for the shipment of vaccines.

He says the agreement was signed yesterday and they are now awaiting endorsement from the Fijian Government.

These AstraZeneca vaccines were manufactured by the Covashield Branch in India.

He is optimistic that everything will be finalized next week.

