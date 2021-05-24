India working closely with Fijian Government

India as a development partner is ready to share its expertise with Fiji to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

High Commissioner to Fiji Palaniswamy Karthigeyan says the current wave of COVID-19 requires a global response.

Karthigeyan has assured that they will stand by Fiji in difficult times.

“If there is a request from the Fijian authorities, the line agencies we will be more than happy to do it. As it is I should put on record that we are working closely with the Fijian Government.”

The Indian High Commissioner confirms there are ongoing discussions with the Fijian Government regarding immediate supplies.

Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Yogesh Karan recently chaired a meeting with all bilateral partners in terms of Fiji’s need to battle COVID-19.

Karan says talks are underway with India in terms of assistance in the medical and agriculture sectors.