India will continue to support Fiji: Sahoo

The Indian Government has assured that it will continue to support Fiji.

Acting India High Commissioner to Fiji, Sukanta Sahoo says their support for Fiji is a testimony of the strong relationship between the two countries.

Sahoo says the Indian Government has assisted Fiji in the recovery efforts of Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

“India remains committed to extend full support to Fijis’ sustained efforts to restore livelihoods of affected families and to get resilient infrastructure.”

He adds they have also announced a grant of one million US dollars for COVID-19 in Pacific Island countries.

Sahoo says the relationship between India and Fiji are touching new heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.