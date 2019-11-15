India marks Republic Day with military parade

India has celebrated its 71st Republic Day with a parade showing off its military might and cultural diversity.

The holiday marks the anniversary of India officially adopting its constitution.

Thousands of people gathered on a ceremonial boulevard in Delhi to watch the colourful parade amid tight security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the event offered “glimpses of India’s military and security prowess” and its many cultures.

But the day was also marked by protests over a controversial new citizenship law.

Large crowds greeted Mr Modi as he joined the celebrations in Delhi on Sunday, flanked by security personnel.