India Fiji relations deepen further

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 26, 2022 12:35 pm
India’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Palaniswamy Karthigeyan. [ Supplied Image]

As India celebrates its 73 years of Independence, its representatives say they are proud of the ever-growing relationship between their country and Fiji.

This year’s celebration at India House was restricted to the public due to the COVID-19 protocols.

India’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Palaniswamy Karthigeyan says while the world is battling with the impact of the pandemic, the relationship between India and Fiji has continued to strengthen in the last two years.

Karthigeyan says they will continue to work together for the mutual benefit of everyone.

“We are being with them through thick and thin whether it is COVID pandemic whether it is a natural disaster we have always been with them as a time trusted friend and partner.”

India has also announced immediate relief assistance of over $200,000 to Tonga in the wake of the volcanic eruption and Tsunami.

The Indian High Commissioner to Fiji says Disaster Risk Reduction and Management is an important pillar of India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.

