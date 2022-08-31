The Government of India continues to invest in Fijian youths.

Speaking at the launch of the India Fiji Friendship Forum’s first-ever Youth Leadership Contest, High Commissioner of India to Fiji, Shri Karthigeyan says they believe youths are the most important resource of a country and should be given the highest priority.

“It is actually the human resource which is the most critical for our country. And what is more important than investing in that human resource at that most formative years, the youth of today are going to the leaders of tomorrow. And these are the resources to whom we should give the highest priority.”

Karthigeyan says every year – the Indian Government awards 20 to 30 fully-funded scholarships to youths in Fiji.

He says 15 youths left India recently to undertake a three-week youth exchange programme.

Karthigeyan says they also invested in 50 youths who are working in agriculture farms through a Youth Farm initiative.

The High Commissioner adds two local youths will also have the opportunity to visit the Indian Space Research Organization in Bangalore in a couple of weeks.