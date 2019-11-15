Home

Independent body to be established to monitor professionals

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
February 20, 2020 6:33 am

The government hopes to establish an independent body to monitor the operations and dealings of certain professionals in the country.

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made the statement following reports received that certain Lawyers in the country are still taking advantage of their respective clients.

This has prompted the government to initiate strategies in an effort to address the matter.

“We have said in the past we will do that but we hope to get a multi-pronged or multi-faceted commissions – that can look at Accountants, Engineers and various other professionals where we still find a lot shenanigans that goes on visibly the relationship between the client and the professional”.

The AG adds certain Lawyers need to take away the perception of holding a high position in society where they can get away with whatever they can when dealing with their clients.

