Independent Auditor to monitor spending: Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says government spending will be monitored to ensure that taxpayers’ money is spent accordingly.

He says they will bring in an independent auditor as there is a need to understand the expenses incurred in the past as various issues pertaining to government spending have been recorded.

Kamikamica states that strict monetary spending policies will be put in place.

“And then ensure through the Minister of Finance which is the Honorable Biman Prasad that I am certain he will develop controls to make sure that this kind of excesses does not happen again.”

Kamikamica adds he is also focused on reforms as a means of enabling business easier in Fiji.

He further says that Fijians should expect consistency in policies, collaboration and consultation will be conducted before any policy change or taxation is introduced.