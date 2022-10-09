Independence of visually impaired people

White Cane Safety Day is all about acknowledging the abilities of blind people and educating the community about how they can live and work independently.

President of United Blind Persons of Fiji Lanieta Tuimabu stressed this yesterday during an interview with the media.

She says the white cane is a symbol of mobility and independence and it is imperative for society to acknowledge the skill of its users.

“If you are blind or visually impaired, you still struggling and still coming into terms with your blindness. If you have acquired it or born with it, I encourage you today that it is not the end of the world, your vision can be lost but you can still do anything like anyone else and so regardless of your impairment, we can always achieve our dreams and for families, please your support is very much needed.”

Tuimabu says the white canes is the most important identification and mobility aid for blind or visually impaired people.

Pacific Disability Forum Chief Executive Officer Setareki Macanawai says the white canes are symbolic.

“An identity that we are empowered, we are independent and that we can move safely from places to places.”

The organisation will mark International White Cane’s Day on October 15.

