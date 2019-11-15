Independence Day celebration was electrifying: Arya

October 10th, 1970, brought with it much fanfare as Fiji celebrated Independence Day.

Kamlesh Arya who was then a secondary school student attended the celebration at Subrail Park in Labasa and says a lot has changed post-independence.

Arya says THE Independence Day celebrations were electrifying and everybody was eager to know what independence meant.

“Independence had some very little arrangement. All we knew is that we are going to be on our own and we will have our government and people of Fiji will have their say.”

Arya says the Fijian Community as a whole has a lot of resilience and will power.

The former parliamentarian and Fiji’s ambassador to Australia, says the education sector has had great reform.

“Colonial government had a very sound educational process. The learning of English as a language. All other general subjects were taught in primary and secondary schools. We also had the additional advantage of doing overseas Cambridge examination.”

Arya hopes that the 50th independence anniversary will be a learning threshold for Fijians.

He adds Fijians need to remain united as there are many more years to come.