Increasing plant pests concerning

The Biosecurity Authority of Fiji is concerned with the growing plant pests that continue to ravage economically important crops.

BAF Board Chair, Vimlesh Kumar says these plant pests are becoming more destructive and pose an increasing threat to food security and the environment.

Kumar adds that once invasive pest species are established in a nation, eradication is often impossible.

The Board Chair also says that food security is also threatened by an alarming increase in the number of outbreaks of transboundary pests and diseases of plants.

He says controlling and managing them takes up a significant resource and time.