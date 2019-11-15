Increasing number of vehicles a challenge for LTA

The increasing number of vehicles on our roads is becoming a major challenge for the Land Transport Authority’s enforcement officers.

LTA Board Chair Vijay Maharaj says the number of vehicles on the roads has increased in the last ten years.

He adds the increasing number of vehicles and young drivers is not only causing traffic congestion but also increased traffic violations.

Article continues after advertisement

“These violations of red light and camera continue to increase. For example in January to mark last year we had recorded a little over 45,000 violations. These figures for the same period this year went down to somewhat little over 370000. This is because of the reduced number of vehicles on our roads due to COVID-19 and the restriction that had been imposed by the Government on people’s movement particularly at night.”

Maharaj confirms there are approximately 130,000 vehicles on the road as of April this year including 87000 cars and taxis, 26000 utility and vans, and 854 motorcycles.