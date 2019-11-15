Increasing number of stroke incidence a worry

Some of the preventative measures put in place to battle COVID-19 is essential to counter Non Communicable Diseases.

Counterstroke Fiji Trustee Dr Isimeli Tukana says COVID-19 has taught many things which includes a timely visit to the clinics and cough etiquette.

Dr Tukana says stroke does not discriminate by age and the increasing incidences is a worry.

“Our fight against NCD starts at home in the family. We were in lockdown in our homes so the message number 1, in the absence of cure stay at home.”

Dr Tukana says more work needs to be done in both the public and private sectors about stroke prevention.

World Stroke Day is celebrated on October 29 each year and the theme this year is ‘Don’t Be the One.