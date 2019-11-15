Increasing fires at Sigatoka Sand Dunes

The Sigatoka Sand Dunes National Park is recording an increase in grass and forest fires due to changing climate.

Ranger Saimoni Naruma says the recent abnormal weather conditions are having a massive impact on one of Fiji’s national heritage sites.

He says climate change is slowly changing the landscape of the sand dunes.

“We starting to see that sometimes when it gets really hot because most of this sand – the sand material that we have is mostly volcanic sand so we’ve noticed that we’re having increasing fires too.”

Ranger Naruma says the dunes are full of native trees and plantations.

In an effort to preserve the heritage site, the park has trained young Fijians to become rangers who now keep a lookout.

“Sokonaia (Jnr ranger) ran from his home in Kulukulu and right down to the national park to warn us that we have a fire in the park. We could tell he was really concerned so this is one of the success stories of working with Shangri-La Resort.”

The Heritage in Youth Hands Program in partnership with the Shangri-La Resort ensures students keep the dunes safe and environmentally friendly.

Rangers at the Sigatoka Sand Dunes National Park are also working with nearby communities to protect the site as trespassing, alcohol consumption and other activities are harming the environment.