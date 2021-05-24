Increasing driving offenses concerns LTA

The Land Transport Authority is disappointed with the increasing number of motorists disobeying road safety rules.

This comes after 452 drivers were booked over the weekend for speeding while 11 drivers were booked for drunk driving, leading to the cause of two serious accidents.

LTA says these statistics are alarming and is a concern to the authority.

Acting CEO, Irimaia Rokosawa adds that as Fiji moves closer to the festive season, it is imperative that motorists take safety measures as traffic movement is expected to increase in the coming months.

The Authority is urging drivers to stand in solidarity and abide by the road safety rules and speed limits, for the safety of all road users.