Increasing demands for bandwidth: Vodafone

Vodafone Fiji is facing a growing challenge in meeting data bandwidth demands from its consumers.

Head of eCommerce & Digital Financial Service, Shailendra Prasad says the mobile network recorded a 146% growth in data usage over the past two years.

Prasad says because consumers are shifting from just browsing online to watching videos, it consumes a lot of data.

Article continues after advertisement

“Videos consume a huge amount of bandwidth and now we have to put a tower, sometimes within half a kilometre of each other in order to meet the demands of the consumer, in terms of bandwidth.”

Prasad adds while the company is determined to create greater connectivity and speed, they are facing challenges in terms of approval processes when trying to install towers.