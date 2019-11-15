Increasing child abuse cases a worry says Vuniwaqa

The increase in child abuse cases is a worrying trend especially with children now staying at home due to COVID-19.

Minister for Women and Children, Mereseini Vuniwaqa is calling on parents and guardians to relook at their roles as the government cannot address the issue alone.

Vuniwaqa says the emerging cases of rape against minors is a serious matter.

“Children have people that they trust around them. And if these very people are the perpetrators of such heinous crimes against them then what hope do we have. So really it’s not something that can be addressed by government alone, it requires a concerted effort and I think majority of that effort needs to come from home. If it’s the home that the child does not safe anymore then we got to start asking ourselves some really serious questions as parents.”

Vuniwaqa says children can call the Ministry’s helpline if they feel threatened.

“Children are at home at this time and it seems when they’re at home it’s when they need this help even more. It’s sad but it’s the reality and that is why we have our child helpline 1325 for children to call if they feel threatened or if they’re in fear of anybody or anything at home.”

The Ministry says it has also recorded a spike in domestic violence cases over the last few months.