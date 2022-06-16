Increased rice production in non-traditional rice growing areas

[File Photo]

Rice production in non-traditional rice farming areas of Vanua Levu has increased significantly.

Minister for Agriculture, Doctor Mahendra Reddy, says this is pleasing given the country’s aim to reduce our dependency on imported rice.

Dr. Reddy says the traditional rice farming areas in Vanua Levu are Tabia (Labasa), Dreketi, Korokadi, Nasarawaqa, Vunivau in Bua and Lekutu.

However, over the last two years, the Ministry has seen an increase in the volume of rice produced in areas from Tabia to Wainikoro and less from Dreketi to Bua.

Dr. Reddy says this is a remarkable achievement.

“If this trend continues, we should be able to get to 80 percent self-sufficiency in probably five years’ time.”

Fiji imports around $40 million worth of rice each year.