Increased RBF funding welcomed

The Reserve Bank’s attempts to revive the economy have been welcomed by one of Fiji’s leading economists.

Dr Rohit Kishore says injecting more money into exports is the right move, but commercial banks must ensure that easier terms are available to businesses.

“What is that lower interest rates? How do the commercial banks facilitate the loan facility to the exporters which are the most needy? We have to re-generate our exports.”

Many banks have introduced measures to ease the financial burden on customers and the RBF funding must also be offered on concessional rates.

However Dr. Kishore points out that repayments have to start coming in eventually.

“What’s the deal with credit? It needs to be re-paid – when you are not growing the economy, or your business and you’re not trading – you’re not making money.”

Reserve Bank Governor Arrif Ali has also confirmed that economic activity in Fiji will be low until there is a solution to the COVID-19 pandemic.

$300 million dollars from the central bank is being channelled to exporters large scale farmers, public transportation and renewable energy businesses.























