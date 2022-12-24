Increased police presence on the road

More random traffic checks will be conducted around the country says Chief Operations Officer, Acting ACP Livai Driu

He says drunk driving continues to be a concern as arrests are made on a daily basis.

Acting ACP Driu says the checks will be conducted at any time of the day, in anticipation of increased social gatherings and the long weekend next week.

The Chief Operations Officer is again pleading with members of the public to assist policing efforts by reporting anyone who they suspect to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

He adds drunk pedestrian behaviour is also a major concern and is reminding the public, that everyone has a role to play in road safety.

He adds the public can expect more presence on the main highways and known black spot areas over the long weekend.