Increased payments for three social welfare schemes

There will be increased payments in three benefit schemes provided by the Social Welfare Department.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa says this includes the Disability Allowance, Poverty Benefit Scheme and the Care Protection Allowance.

Vuniwaqa says the disability allowance has been topped up to $9.3m, Poverty Benefit Scheme to $38m and the Care Protection Allowance to $12m.

“The top-ups that I spoke about, it’s for the disability allowance, poverty benefit scheme and care protection allowance. Three of the four programs that we run, it’s a top-up that will go on for two months, so basically, for two months, the beneficiaries will receive more money than they normally do in a month”

The Department of Social Welfare administers Fiji’s basket of social welfare programmes, which include the Poverty Benefit Scheme, the Child Protection Allowance, the Food Voucher Program, the Social Pension Scheme and the Bus Fare Subsidy for the elderly and people living with disabilities.

Over 77,000 people are currently benefitting from these programmes.