Increased investment for October says Local Government Minister

There has been an increase of $38.1million in investment for October compared to September says Local Government Minister Premila Kumar.

While providing an update on the Building Approval Statistics for October, Kumar revealed that they have approved ten major building applications valued at $82.6 million compared to $48.1 million in September.

Kumar is encouraging investors and developers to have pre-lodgement meetings to ensure that the requirements are properly understood.

She raised concerns that some projects have taken two to three years to get approvals.

Kumar says these development projects need to be approved promptly.

“If we don’t approve the development project it means that nothing is happening, isn’t it, it is still on the paper but we want approvals to be given, development work to start on the ground, people employed and we are moving ahead.”

She adds only one major project worth one-million dollars was approved by the Department of Town and Country Planning in October last year.

The ten major building applications approved for October this year include projects by Lyndhurst Pte Limited, New World PTE Limited, and Charan Katonivere Holdings Limited.

The Local Government Minister says the Department of Town and Country Planning also received 73 new subdivision applications across the three divisions, and of these 67 new subdivision applications were approved.

Thirty-four applications were received for rezoning and eighteen were cleared.