Increase in women's participation

ACP Aporosa Lutunauga. [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji / Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force has noted an increase in female participation in peacekeeping missions.

Chief Planning and Internal Affairs Officer, ACP Aporosa Lutunauga, their last deployment to South Sudan included 70% women.

However, he adds, there is clearly more work to be done to integrate more female peacekeepers, and the force is continuing with its school careers expo.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our Fiji Police Academy conducts a careers expo in school. They take part in it and encourage women. Our organization is open but the criteria are equal. You must have a pass on Form Six, you must have a driving license, and you must be physically fit. It’s being fair to both genders. “

ACP Lutunauga says people have begun to see what the police force is about and are changing their perception now.

He adds that they are continuing their community policing and school programs to encourage more women to join the force.