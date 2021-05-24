Home

Increase in vehicle registration during the peak of COVID-19

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 8, 2021 5:35 am

The Land Transport Authority revealed that the number of vehicle registration had gone up during the COVID-19 period.

Acting Chief Executive, Irimaia Rokosawa says while they are yet to establish the cause of urgency, he believe that people were opting for safety.

“I think families are taking their cues from the COVID restriction, they wanted to be safe within their bubbles, we have seen the trend and most customers are avoiding going in the public and it’s quite surprising that during that time the vehicle registration went up.”

Rokosawa says all their offices around the country were busy during the peak of the pandemic even at a time when some services can only be accessed online.

All services by LTA have now resumed normally with COVID safe measures still strongly practiced in their offices.

 

