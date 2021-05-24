Increase in uncontrolled burning in the North

Divisional Commissioner Northern, Uraia Rainima is urging people in Vanua Levu to stop unnecessary burning with the region currently experiencing dry spells.

Rainima says the fires can easily spread and threaten plantations, power lines and communities if not monitored.

So far this month, the National Fire Authority in the Northern Division received 43 calls relating to grassfire, bush fire, burning of sugarcane field and sawdust fire.

The Seaqaqa Fire Station has had to respond to fire calls as far as Dreketi and Nasarawaqa in Bua.

Bush or grassfire is done as a farming trick to allow grass to grow back better to feed livestock.

The National Fire Authority has commenced community awareness on the need to monitor fires to prevent uncontrolled burnings.