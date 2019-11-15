Increase in sugarcane crushing says FSC

There has been a 20% increase in the crushing of cane as compared to the same period last year.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation says a total of 452,327 tonnes of cane has been crushed by the three sugar mills.

Chief Executive Graham Clark says mill performance remains good, with operating time efficiency 15% higher than last year and average weekly mill stoppages 48% lower.

Sugar production of 37,799 tonnes is also 8% above 2019 statistics.

Clark adds that sugar recoveries are improving, with tonnes of cane to sugar ratio improving to 11.9 to date, compared to 12.4 recorded last week.

The first bulk sugar export for this year was completed last Friday.

A total of 30,000 tonnes of sugar was shipped to the UK/EU market aboard the vessel M/V Port Alice, of which 17,000 tonnes was loaded from Labasa and the balance of 13,000 tonnes loaded from the Lautoka bulk terminal.

A further four shipments to the EU/UK are planned for the balance of the year, together with one shipment this month to the USA.

This will total around 165,000 tonnes of bulk sugar for export in 2020.

Lautoka Mill crushed a total of 28,537 tonnes of cane for the week, which was 9% lower than their budgeted target.

Rarawai mill crushed a total of 32,724 tonnes of cane for the week. This is slightly more than the past week and 17% more than their budgeted target.

Labasa Mill crushed 31,309 tonnes of cane for the week, which was slightly lower than the budgeted target and also lower than the same period last year.