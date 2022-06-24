Rewa milk and butter prices increase

The prices of Rewa Powdered Milk and Rewa Butter have increased from today.

According to the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission’s advisory, Fiji’s major dairy source, Fonterra, based in New Zealand, is experiencing high demand from overseas who are offering higher prices for their milk.

This has put pressure on Fonterra’s product prices.

It also means the price of butter, which is also produced from the protein and fat portion of the milk by Fonterra will also increase.

FCCC says with such price movement globally, coupled with Fiji’s new labour wage amendments and nominal inflation, the prices of most milk brands available in the market are expected to increase.

There are measures being taken to help consumers deal with this inflation.

Meanwhile, FCCC remains committed to ensuring that the markets are sustainable for both consumers and traders.

FCCC conducts on-the-ground inspections, monitoring and ensuring regulated prices for essential goods are being complied with.