FRCS surpasses revenue collection target

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service monthly revenue collection surpassed for a second consecutive month.

Chief Executive, Mark Dixon says the net revenue for September recorded a total collection of $199.9 million, which is above the month’s forecast by $4.7m or 2.4%.

Dixon says the strong collection has been attributed to the recovery of the tourism sector along with other key industries.

He says the collection is substantially higher by $78.1m in comparison to September 2021 and also higher than the August collections by almost nine million dollars.

According to Dixon, the considerable growth in revenue against last year’s September collections as well as against the forecast is showing resilience in the economy through the demonstration of strong recovery and growth.

He adds the positive revenue collection is attributed to significant improvement in corporate income tax which surged by $12.5 million, domestic VAT recorded growth by $24.1 million revealing an increase in domestic economic activity along with the recovery of the tourism sector.

He adds import VAT and fiscal duty increased by $26.2m and $5.9m respectively.

This is attributed to an increase in the volume and the value of imports.

The Airport Departure Tax increased by $6.1m and the growth is attributed to the opening of international borders and travel to Fiji.

He adds all these taxes are activity based and all of them are showing an upward trend.

Dixon says that a similar trajectory is expected to continue as they head into the festive season in anticipation of increased imports, spending and consumption.