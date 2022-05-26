Increase in psychiatric admissions

More than 60 patients are being admitted to St Giles Hospital on a monthly basis due to mental illnesses.

Director of Nursing St Giles Hospital Miliakere Nasorovakawalu says this trend of admissions started in January this year.

Nasorovakawalu says this is a vast increase compared to about 20 monthly admissions previously.

“In a month, we receive about 63 and for us that 63 is a marked increase compared to the previous years we usually target 20 admission in a month, four in a week that was in the 2000’s.”

Nasorovakawalu says they are seeing an interesting trend since COVID-19 where more men are showing mental strain.

She adds they have admitted patients due to suicide attempts, substance abuse, social issues pertaining to relationship problems and there is an increase in young people needing mental health care facility.