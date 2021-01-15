Increase in number of sex workers: Naitala

There has been a substantial increase in the number of people doing sex work prompted by the impact of COVID-19.

Activist Seseini Naitala says the increase is due to Fijians being unemployed from sectors hardest hit by the pandemic.

Naitala says providing sex services has become one of the easiest ways to earn cash for many.

“Majority of the people that used to work in civil society don’t have a job now. This is an easy way to come and do the job. You can stay home and somebody will just call you.”

Ministry of Mom’s founder Ellana Kalounisiga says in the last few months they have noted that former high-end job holders are providing sex services.

“Some of the sex workers are like people just like all of us that are sitting in this room. They have just reached situations that they feel they don’t have a choice.”

Naitala says the trends in the industry has changed as previously they were afraid to operate openly, however, nowadays sex workers are becoming bold.