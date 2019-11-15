Increase in incarceration worries Methodist church

The Methodist Church is concerned with the increasing number of its members who are incarcerated.

President Reverend Dr Epineri Vakadewavosa says they continue to work with the Fiji Corrections Service to assist those members that have completed their term.

He says they are also working to ensure members settle back into their respective communities.

The Fiji Corrections Service statistics had revealed that convicted members of the church are involved in major crimes such as rape, aggravated robbery and illicit drugs.

“We are drawing plans together and how we can help the Corrections Service with regards to our people inside, the inmates and we have drawn plans when someone finishes from there, the church will continue receiving and see that the person or the people are being settled well in their own situation and encouraged to move on.”

Rev Vakadewavosa says they will continue to preach on the basis of life while trying to ensure members are on the right track.

Statistics last year revealed that 685 members of the congregation were serving time in correction facilities compared to 654 in 2018.