News

Increase in hospital admission for leptospirosis

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 12, 2022 6:50 am

There has been an increase in admission for leptospirosis in the Western division.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says they expect an increase in the endemic climate-sensitive diseases following the recent heavy rain and flooding in parts of the country.

Doctor Fong says more people are being admitted for leptospirosis at the Lautoka Hospital’s intensive care unit.

Leptospirosis is caused by bacteria that infects and causes illness in some animals and humans. It spreads to humans through the urine of infected animals such as cows, pigs, rats, and dogs.

Doctor Fong says people of any age can get leptospirosis, but most often it is found in young adults, and in some cases causes severe disease and death.

He is urging Fijians to seek medical care if they have recently had contact with floodwaters or mud.

The Ministry of Health has convened the Communicable Disease Committee, which will assist the Divisional Command Centers in responding to cases of leptospirosis, typhoid, and dengue fever, including raising awareness amongst the public and providing refresher training for medical professionals in primary care for early diagnosis and treatment.

The symptoms of leptospirosis include fever, muscle pain, headache, red eyes, loss of appetite, nausea/vomiting, dizziness, or feel weak.

Leptospirosis can be treated with appropriate antibiotic medications prescribed by a doctor if treatment is sought early.

Danger signs for severe leptospirosis include shortness of breath, coughing blood, chest pain, yellow eyes/skin, signs of bleeding, decreased urination, difficulty staying awake.

Severe leptospirosis is life-threatening, and anyone with these symptoms must be taken to the hospital immediately.

To prevent leptospirosis please avoid wading or swimming in flooded waters, wear shoes when walking outside, and keep all food and drink covered and away from rats.

 

