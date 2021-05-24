Increase in fraudulent online transactions

The Totogo Police Station in Suva has received multiple complaints regarding fraudulent online transactions in this past week.

Complainants have reported that they failed to receive goods once the payment was transferred.

It has also been noted that after payment, attempts to contact the supplier were futile as the seller was no longer active online or was unreachable through the contact modes provided.

Investigators are working with mobile phone service providers to identify and locate these account holders.

Police have urged Fijians to conduct thorough checks before transferring any money for online purchases to avoid disappointment.