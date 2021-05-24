Home

News

Increase in environmental crime recorded

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 27, 2022 4:20 pm
Environmental crime is now becoming a serious problem, with some of them being among the most lucrative criminal activities in the world.

Permanent Secretary for Environment, Joshua Wycliffe says the most common ones are trafficking and smuggling of endangered species, illegal trade of endangered plant and animal species and exploitation of wild flora and fauna.

Wycliffe says with the drastic rise of illegal trade and unlawful activities, species smuggling has also expanded dramatically.

He adds due to the nature and complexity of these environmental crimes, the Environment Ministry has over the years enhanced its cross-border cooperation through multi-agency mechanisms.

The Permanent Secretary says more than 21,000 species are covered under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna, which includes more than 1, 200 species that are under threat of extinction.

All trade of these species is illegal except for non-commercial purposes or exceptional circumstances like research.

The Department of Environment was recognized and awarded a certificate of merit by the World Customs Organization (WCO) for rendering exceptional service to the international customs community at the borders.

 

