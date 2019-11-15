Increase in dengue and leptospirosis cases

Fijians have been urged to remain cautious as the Ministry of Health has recorded cases of dengue fever and leptospirosis.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong confirmed to FBC News that there are over 3000 confirmed dengue fever and 1000 leptospirosis cases as of last month

Dr Fong confirms there have been few deaths due to late presentation, but was unable to confirm the figures.

He adds the majority of the cases were recorded in Suva, Namosi Serua, Rewa, Naitasiri and Tailevu.

“Most of them are around the central division about 50 percent are at least in the Central Division, with dengue there is about 3300 confirmed cases and they are mostly in the Central and the Northern Division.”

He says the Ministry of Health is undertaking its door-to-door ‘LTDD’ campaign to fight off leptospirosis, typhoid, dengue and diarrhoea.