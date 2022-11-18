There has been an increase in crimes against children

There has been a 26 percent increase in crimes against children in the last 10 months.

The Fiji Police Force has released data from January to October this year, revealing that 11 percent of the 160 crimes were recorded against children recorded during the month of October.

This is compared to 118 cases for the same period last year.

According to Police, these cases were domestic-related, involving parent and child relationships.

The remaining 89 percent were committed by relatives in domestic settings, including sexual assaults, assaults, and other offences.

For the month of October, there was a 23 percent decrease of crimes against women.

Police say it is doing everything possible through Community Policing efforts to reduce the number of crimes against women and children.

The number of aggravated robbery cases reported decreased over the 10-month period, continuing a downward trend observed from May to October.

A total of 25 cases were reported in October, compared to 45 cases reported during the same period in 2021.

The Force says the tempo of operations focusing on receivers of stolen goods will increase in the coming weeks.

This will be done to combat opportunistic crimes targeting mobile phones, electronic gadgets, and other valuable items that could be disposed of quickly in exchange for a quick dollar this holiday season.