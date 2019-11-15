Increase in complaint numbers: Consumer Council

The Consumer Council has noted a surge in the number of complaints with 1,868 complaints received from August 2019 to January this year.

Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says these complaints have a monetary value of $2.8m.

Shandil says they have been able to resolve some complaints and recover the some amount.

“Despite being able to recover some we have noted that there are consumers who turn to lose out thousands of dollars because they have done purchases from some unethical traders or service providers.”

Shandil says this also reflects an increase in complaint numbers when compared to the same period in the last financial year 2018-2019.

She adds food & drinks topped the list with a total of 203 complaints which is an increase by around 34 percent when compared with the same period last year.

Landlord & Tenancy related complaints ranked the second on the list with a total of 202 complaints in this period.