Increase in child labour amidst COVID-19

The International Labour Organisation has noted an increase in child labour in the midst of COVID-19.

Project Officer Victoria Yee says one obvious example is the number of young children seen selling food on the streets.

“We see it on the streets and we observe the number of children who are on the streets selling foods, baking. So this has increased in certain parts of Fiji not only in the main urban areas but also in the town and in community areas.”

Yee says parents and guardians must realize that they are exposing children to dangerous situations and even the possibility of sexual exploitation.

The ILO has worked with the government and local agencies to amend laws to protect children from child labour.

Yee confirms a number of these drafts are in the final stages.

A first-ever Child Labour Policy has also been drafted in order to bind all stakeholders.