Increase in cases of severe depression: Singh

The unfavourable environment, lack of family support and lack of resources have had a huge impact on people’s general well-being.

According to Mental Health Specialist Prem Singh, post COVID-19 a lot of Fijians are facing challenges and the number of people seeking mental health assistance has increased.

Singh says they are now seeing an increase in cases of severe depression, anxiety, alcohol and other drug abuse.

“As parents and as educators, we need to be vigilant in looking out for signs in children and adolescence. We need to learn to identify things at a much earlier stage.”

Singh adds that stakeholders need to work together to ensure preventative measures are taken.

She adds that the majority of the mental health issues can be a direct consequence of relationship and family issues, as well as the socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.