Increase in applications for street food sale

The Suva City Council has seen an increase in the number of applications for street food sale.

Special Administrator’s chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua is reminding street food vendors that they must seek approval from relevant authorities to operate at allocated places.

Tikoduadua says they are working closely with the Ministry of Health, Fiji Roads Authority, the National Fire Authority and the Ministry of Employment to manage these food vendors.

He says vendors must seek approval from the Fiji Roads Authority if the stalls are to be located on a public street.

They also have to acquire a health license certificate from the Ministry of Health under the Food Safety Act and a Fire permit License from the National Fire Authority.

He says vendors are also required to have an OHS License from the Ministry under the safety act.

These will ensure that food and drinks sold to the public are in accordance with the Food Safety Act.