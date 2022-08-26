Increase in agricultural exports expected for 2022

Minister for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy says in 2021, fresh and chilled exports were worth more than $100 million, surpassing sugar exports, for the first time ever

The Ministry of Agriculture is expecting a major increase in fresh and chilled agricultural exports this year.

Dr Reddy says in 2022, fresh and chilled agricultural exports further increased to $126 million.

“We are expecting a major increase this year as well if we continue with that moment at the same time cutting down on imports and using our own recourses here to expand on our production.”

Dr Reddy was speaking to farmers in Natabe, outside of Labasa yesterday afternoon.

He has assured the farmers, that government is fully committed to supporting and empowering them so they can meet their farming aspirations, raise the national income and push exports.

Dr Reddy was in Natabe to hand out portable rice mills to farmers.