News

Increase in agricultural export: Koya

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West
April 20, 2022 4:30 pm

Fiji has seen significant growth in agricultural export over the last two years, cushioning the effects of the pandemic.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Commerce and Trade Faiyaz Koya during the British American Tobacco Annual Star Farmer Incentive Awards in Nadi today.

Koya says last year, agricultural exports increased by 43.7 percent compared to 2019 or around $284.9m.



“In the past two years, we have seen significant growth in export of kava, ginger and turmeric amongst other spices. Compared to 2019, in 2021, the export of kava increased by 29 percent to $41.9 million, turmeric by 254 percent to $23 million, whilst spices grew by 175 percent to $31.9 million.”

Koya says this shows how farmers are contributing to the growth of the nation which is also part of their vision of a diversified economy.

150 farmers were today recognized for showing extraordinary determination to go beyond simply growing tobacco.

