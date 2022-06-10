Inconsistent reporting by Turaga ni Koro is a concern

Bose Ni Yasana Vaka Turaga Ko Lomaiviti.

The Turaga ni Koro of the 75 villages in the Lomaiviti Province have been reminded to deliver thorough and quality reports every quarter.

iTaukei Affairs Board Senior Administrative Officer, Jesoni Kuruyawa during the Lomaiviti Provincial Council meeting says inconsistent reporting and delay in submission have been one of the challenges faced by the Provincial Council over the past years.

He adds that the contents of the report such as the number of villagers will determine the types of assistance that the government will provide, especially during a pandemic or following a natural hazard.

Kuruyawa says from past experiences, some forms of assistance given to villages in the province are insufficient, as the Council and government will derive the village profile from reports submitted by the village headman.

“Some of the Turaga ni Koro will come and fill the reporting template at the Provincial Council Office. That shouldn’t be the case, as this should have been done in the village. Sometimes, the figures are duplicated or not clearly outlined in the report, and this will affect the overall reports compiled by the Lomaiviti Provincial Council office.”

Council Chair, Joji Qaranivalu says they’ve discussed these issues with the village headman and an improvement is expected moving forward.

“To me, it tells us clearly that no matter what kind of development that comes into the village, be it a capital project or a minor project, there’s two sides of a coin to it. We must play our role, especially the people on the ground to do our part.”

Kuruyawa also confirmed that 40 percent of the villages in Lomaiviti have mapped out their integrated village development plans, while other villages will follow suit over the next few months.