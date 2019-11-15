Incomplete homes become a problem for the community: Kumar

Six houses in the Waidamudamu Settlement Nausori have been rented out.

This was revealed in a recent socio-economic survey by the Ministry of Housing.

Minister Premila Kumar says people are sneaking into build new houses overnight when they discover that a settlement is about to be subdivided.

Kumar says the households were asked to disclose all required information during the Socio-Economic Survey but this information will be verified by the Ministry.

“The Ministry has to verify now. So they will be doing the title check with the titles office in case they have some other property. They will also check with FNPF and FRCS. So all these checks will be done to determine who qualifies for the lot.”

Kumar says the Ministry has also removed some of the incomplete houses that were built in Waidamudamu settlement which were being misused.

“The incomplete homes become a problem for the community because that’s where some youths are found taking drugs and they are consuming alcohol and they become a nuisance. So in one of our visits to Caubati Mamas place similar issues were raised and that’s where we decided at all incomplete houses in informal settlements will be removed.”

The Ministry has extended the closing date for submissions on the proposed Lot Allocation Policy in informal settlements until 15th December 2020.

To date, 1,988 people have attended public consultations around the country.