Income generating project for sex workers

The required closure of borders and the introduction of nightly curfews in March signaled the start of difficult times for sex workers in Fiji, many of whom are young single mothers.

This week UNAIDS Fiji donated cleaning equipment and gardening tools to support an income-generating project initiated by Survival Advocacy Network Fiji to support the sex workers.

SAN Fiji is a network that focuses on the needs of sex workers providing HIV promotional support and advocating for their rights, received requests from them for basic needs.

Project Coordinator Sesenieli Naitala, says since March requests have been flooding in from their members which made it clear that without a source of income many of them were unable to cover the cost of daily expenses and housing.

UNAIDS is supporting SAN Fiji to develop its income-generating entrepreneurships run by sex workers to be able to compensate for the loss of income due to COVID-19.