Inclusive Women Art venture to greater heights

An Inclusive Women Art of Fiji group continues to soar into great heights from the little artwork the 11 members have been doing in the past 3 years.

Group Head Akanisi Latu says they use recycled materials to make baskets and other accessories that are most used by Fijians and seen in households nowadays.

He adds they derive their skills after attending a 9-month training spearheaded by an Australian national in Fiji.

“I think there are a lot of recycled materials that we can use to get money out of it. I know you’ve seen some of our products here we make jewellery papers, ring and we got some Masi earrings.”

The group also participated in the Ministry of Employment open market day yesterday where hundreds of Fijians flocked Sukuna to take advantage of a wide variety of Fiji made products.