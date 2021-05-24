Home

News

Inclusive Schools receive second part of Veilomani donations

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 25, 2022 10:16 am
[Source: Supplied]

Ten special and inclusive schools in the Central and Western divisions were given $10,000 worth of Veilomani donations last month.

The donations were part of Goodman Fielder’s Corporate Social Responsibility plans, intended to improve the schools’ facilities to enhance the educational experience for students with special needs and disabilities.

Goodman Fielder Fiji’s General Manager, Chris Zaayman, handed over the cheques to representatives from Gospel School for the Deaf, Suva Special School, Fiji School for the Blind, Hilton Special School, and Nausori Special School.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: Supplied]

The donations were made after reviewing submissions of receipts and progress reports from the schools on how they utilised the first part of the funds.

Five special and inclusive schools in the Western division also received the remainder of their funds.

These schools include Sigatoka Special School, Lautoka Special School, Veilomani RehabilitationCentre, Ba Special School, and Ra Special School.

Shoppers have helped support this initiative by buying Goodman Fielder products which contributed to Goodman Fielder’s Veilomani donations.

