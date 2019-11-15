Include persons with disabilities in disaster planning

As the cyclone season approaches, the Pacific Disability Forum has highlighted the importance of inclusion of persons living with disabilities in natural disaster planning.

The Forum has called on governments and agencies to effectively include persons with disabilities in every humanitarian action, especially in the course of natural disasters.

Climate Change Coordinator Sainimili Tawake says there are a lot of challenges faced by persons with disabilities during the preparedness, response and recovery period.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds these individuals find themselves isolated as most services are not made to cater for their needs.

“Given if structures are in place to allow them to participate effectively rather than sort of isolate where they’re unable to receive support or to provide support when needed.”

The forum is working in conjunction with United Nations Women to address this issue.